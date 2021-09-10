Manchester United join Newcastle United in race for midfielder as two sides prepare for Old Trafford meeting

Steve Bruce takes his Newcastle side to Old Trafford to face Manchester United tomorrow. (Photo by Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images)

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Cristiano Ronaldo will face Newcastle United

Ole Gunnar-Solskjaer has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will feature at some point against Newcastle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ronaldo came back from international duty with Portugal early and has spent the last week getting back to full fitness ahead of the visit of Newcastle.

His manager said: “He’s been having a good pre-season with Juventus, he’s played for the national team, he’s had a good week with us here.

"He’ll definitely be on the pitch at some point, that’s for sure."

Ronaldo scored his first-ever hat-trick in English football against Newcastle in a 6-0 thumping in 2008.

Elliot Anderson returns to training

Newcastle youngster Elliot Anderson has finally returned to training with the first team.

Anderson, who made his senior debut against Arsenal in January, has been absent after sustaining a hip injury last season.

How long until Anderson is back in and around the first-team picture is unknown, however, boss Steve Bruce is an admirer having been impressed by Anderson when he was a regular feature in first-team training before his injury.

Luton Town had also reportedly made an approach for Anderson but Newcastle turned it down in order to keep him at the club.

Boubacar Kamara attracting attention from Manchester United

Newcastle’s chase of Boubacar Kamara reportedly involved them submitting a ‘verbal offer’, however, they did not submit a concrete bid.

Furthermore, their valuation of the Frenchman did not match Marseille’s valuation, meaning a deal was unlikely to be agreed.

Kamara is out of contract in the summer and could be a player Newcastle reignite interest in, however, they may face some very stiff competition.

That’s because Manchester United are reportedly lining up a move for him, should their interest in West Ham’s Declan Rice cease.