Manchester United hit with triple injury blow ahead of Newcastle visit

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has confirmed that he will be without three first team players for the visit of Newcastle United.

Rafa Benitez's side are still searching for a first win of the campaign and will be keen to get the ball rolling at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

And they have been handed a boost in their pursuit of three points with the news that the Red Devils will be without three key players for the televised clash.

Marcos Rojo, Jesse Lingard and Ander Herrera all missed the Champions League group stage against Valencia in midweek and have not recovered in time to face the Magpies.

Ashley Young could return after a minor knock, but Mourinho will be without three of his key players.

“No, it’s exactly the same [squad]," he said, when asked whether anyone had recovered.

"No new injuries and the players who were injured [are still out] with the possibility of Ashley Young coming back to the squad but Ashley was really a minor situation.”

Despite limited time to prepare for the visit of Newcastle following their continental exploits, Mourinho is adamant that his side will be well-prepared for the clash.

And that's despite them having had just one training session together since the meeting with Valencia.

“[We have had] recovering time for the players that played against Valencia and good work for the others that obviously were in perfect condition to train,” Mourinho added.

“Today [Friday], the third day [since the Valencia game] is the first day we have all of the players together and three days in between matches is more than enough time to have the players ready for the weekend match.”

Also in contention for the Red Devils are Phil Jones, Andreas Pereira and Diogo Dalot.

The trio were omitted from the midweek squad but are fit and available if called upon.