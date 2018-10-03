Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho on why Newcastle clash is important for his players

Jose Mourinho says his struggling Manchester United side need to beat Newcastle United this weekend to get their confidence back.

United drew 0-0 with Valencia in their Champions League clash.

Mourinho felt a lack of confidence from United going forward proved costly. He said: “We had probably a couple of the biggest chances to win it, but I have accepted the result as a fair result.

“I said in pre-season, last season was phenomenal to finish second. And I don’t say more than that.

“The players tried. They raised the level of their efforts. They raised the level of their intensity in spite of the fact we don’t have many with that intensity. We don’t have the technical quality to build from the back.

“We tried to do something we did well, which was to stop a fast team on the counter-attack. We knew we wouldn’t create 20 chances. Our attacking players aren’t in their best moments of confidence and individual level.

“We thought with three or four chances we would score and win the game.”

Rafa Benitez brings his struggling Newcastle side to Old Trafford on Saturday for a crunch Premier League clash, and Mourinho believes three points is vital before the international break, which is followed by two tough games against Chelsea and Juventus.

He added: “It is a not a bad result. Not a good result, but not bad. We have two matches against Juventus to make points. It is a very difficult group, yes.

“We have Newcastle before the league stops, then we have Chelsea and Juventus in three days. It will be good for the team if we can beat Newcastle.”