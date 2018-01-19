Manchester City v Newcastle Utd: DeAndre Yedlin confident for Magpies’ Etihad showdown

DeAndre Yedlin says Newcastle United will head to the Etihad Stadium confident of getting a result against Manchester City tomorrow – thanks to Rafa Benitez.

Premier League leaders Manchester City, beaten last weekend for the first time this season, are 39 points ahead of 15th-placed Newcastle ahead of the 5.30pm kick-off.

Ex-Sunderland loanee Yedlin, however, believes that the Magpies can compete with Pep Guardiola’s team.

“We’ll have to see what the manager has for a gameplan,” said the defender.

“Every game we have to execute whatever gameplan he gives us, and that’ll be the case against City.

“Our expectations aren’t low going there. We head there expecting to get a result. If you go there expecting to lose, then you’ll lose. We need to go there expecting to get a result, and I know our fans will expect that too. We expect to get points there.”

A first-half goal from Raheem Sterling gave City a 1-0 win at St James’s Park late last month.

Benitez’s tactics drew criticism from TV pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville – and some fans. But the Spaniard felt they were vindicated given that his team stayed in the game.

Everton winger Aaron Lennon and Leicester striker Islam Slimani are potential loan targets this month.

Lennon, 30, is out of contract in the summer and will find his opportunities further reduced at Everton by the signing of Theo Walcott from Arsenal and the return to fitness of Yannick Bolasie.

Slimani, Leicester’s record signing, has only started one league game since September.