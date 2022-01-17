Donny van de Beek of Manchester United (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Toon launch ambitious Navas bid

RMC Sport report that Newcastle United have approached PSG over a potential move for goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Navas, 35, faces a very competitive goalkeeping department with Italian shot stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma also at the club.

Navas is seen as a short-term solution to Newcastle’s defensive problems - only Norwich City have conceded more than the Magpies this season.

However, reports from France suggest that PSG have no interest in seeing Navas depart the club, particularly midway through a season where they still harbour hopes of being successful domestically and in europe.

Donny van de Beek rejection

Seemingly one player who will not end up at Newcastle United this month is Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek.

According to the Telegraph, despite Newcastle’s interest in a loan deal, the Dutchman has little interest in moving to St James’s Park, albeit temporarily, because of Newcastle’s ‘perilous’ position in the league.

Van de Beek has seen little game time at Manchester United since joining the club and has failed to make himself a regular member of Ralf Rangnick’s first-team.

Hugo Ekitike competition

Newcastle may have been dealt a fresh blow in their chances to sign striker Hugo Ekitike as another Premier League side have reportedly enquired about his availability.

West Ham and Newcastle were believed to be the main interested parties in Ekitike’s signature this month, however, it is now being reported that Chelsea have also shown interest regarding a move for the 19-year-old.

Ekitike has got eight goals and three assists in Ligue 1 this season and has been attracting attention from clubs across Europe.

His club Reims are reluctant to sell the striker this month and may be more open to a deal at the end of the season - something Chelsea are reportedly willing to accept.