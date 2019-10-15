Leeds United could make January move for Premier League striker – if Middle East investment lands
Leeds United’s Premier League promotion charge would be boosted by a move for Newcastle United’s Dwight Gayle – that’s the view of pundit Noel Whelan.
Speaking to Football Insider the former Whites’ forward believes a January move for the Magpies’ striker could be just the ticket for Marcelo Bielsa & Co – if owner Andrea Radrizzani can get outside investment over the line.
He said: “I’ve seen the Radrizzani interview (claiming interest from Qatar) and it is exciting for Leeds fans. What Leeds need is investment not just for the Premier League, but for the January window.
“He should be looking to get a loan or some cash front-loaded for January. There is no guarantee we are going to go up.
“Do a deal now and and get some money in. It doesn’t have to be a huge amount, just enough to immediately improve the team.
“I’m thinking a loan deal for someone like Dwight Gayle. He’d be perfect for us, a proven striker who could well be available and who has a brilliant record in the Championship.
“I can see him joining. We would just have to match his Newcastle wages, which Leeds probably wouldn’t be able to afford without new investment. That’s the reality.”
Gayle is yet to kick a ball for Newcastle this season, but did make the bench for the pre-international break win over Manchester United after an injury-hit season.
The frontman scored 24 times in 41 games on loan at Championship West Brom last season.