Lee Charnley explores fresh targets as inexplicable transfer strategy could cost Newcastle Premier League status

Newcastle United’s frantic search for a striker is set to go into the final hours of the transfer window – after the club lost out on TWO targets.

Liverpool’s Daniel Sturridge yesterday opted to join Alan Pardew’s West Bromwich Albion on loan.

And Feyenoord broke off talks with United over Nicolai Jorgensen after the club failed to lodge an improved offer.

Newcastle had held talks with Liverpool over a move for Sturridge.

However, the Birmingham-born player chose to join West Brom until the end of the season for “family reasons”.

United had been prepared to pay a loan fee of £1.5million and cover the England international’s reported £120,000-a-week wages.

The 28-year-old’s move to West Brom was confirmed last night.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, made it clear that Jorgensen would not be sold after Newcastle didn’t return with an improved offer.

The club had had a £15million bid for the 27-year-old rejected last week.

Feyenoord had wanted at least £20million for the Denmark international.

Rafa Benitez, desperate to sign a goalscorer before the transfer deadline, will face the media today ahead of tomorrow night’s Premier League home game against Burnley.

Benitez, up to now, has kept a lid on his transfer frustrations.

United’s manager had wanted the club to complete its transfer business by January 20.

However, owner Mike Ashley only gave Benitez and managing director Lee Charnley the “green light” to pursue their targets midway through the month.

And that inexplicable delay could prove costly – as the club’s top-flight status is at stake.

Charnley is exploring other potential deals.

Newcastle have been linked with a loan move for Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, signed from Manchester City for £25million last summer.

Iheanacho’s King Power Stadium team-mate Islam Slimani, rated in the £20million-bracket, is another option for United, who signed Chelsea winger Kenedy on a half-season loan last week.