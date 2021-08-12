Latest on Joe Willock future as Newcastle 'submit bid' for ex-Barcelona player but see another for Sweden international 'rejected'

Joe Willock of Arsenal during the pre-season friendly between Arsenal and Chelsea. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Newcastle ‘submit bid’ to bring ex-Barcelona player to Tyneside

Elsewhere, according to Calciomercato, Newcastle have submitted an offer for AS Roma winger Carles Pérez.

Pérez, who started his career at Barcelona, moved to Roma last summer but has failed to secure a starting-spot at the Serie A side.

The deal tabled by Newcastle for the 23-year-old winger is a season-long loan deal with an option to buy.

Newcastle have been keeping tabs on the La Masia graduate since last summer and with a new regime now in charge at the Stadio Olimpico, now could be the time to snap-up the winger.

Newcastle bid for FC Midtjylland’s Jean Cajuste ‘rejected’

Newcastle continue their pursuit of Jean Cajuste and have submitted a bid worth around £11m for the midfielder.

Cajuste’s current employers, FC Midtjylland, are reportedly holding out for a fee closer to £14m however and there are reportedly plenty of clubs showing interest in his services.

Brentford have been long-admirers of Cajuste, whilst Leeds United and Wolves have also reportedly shown great interest.

Joe Willock transfer-saga rumbles on

Despite a deal being agreed between the two clubs, the transfer saga regarding Joe Willock continues to rumble on.

It’s believed that Newcastle and Willock are yet to agree on personal-terms with the length of contract being the stumbling block.