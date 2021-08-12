Latest on Joe Willock future as Newcastle 'submit bid' for ex-Barcelona player but see another for Sweden international 'rejected'
Newcastle have agreed a deal to purchase Joe Willock but personal terms are yet to be agreed.
Newcastle ‘submit bid’ to bring ex-Barcelona player to Tyneside
Elsewhere, according to Calciomercato, Newcastle have submitted an offer for AS Roma winger Carles Pérez.
Pérez, who started his career at Barcelona, moved to Roma last summer but has failed to secure a starting-spot at the Serie A side.
The deal tabled by Newcastle for the 23-year-old winger is a season-long loan deal with an option to buy.
Newcastle have been keeping tabs on the La Masia graduate since last summer and with a new regime now in charge at the Stadio Olimpico, now could be the time to snap-up the winger.
Newcastle bid for FC Midtjylland’s Jean Cajuste ‘rejected’
Newcastle continue their pursuit of Jean Cajuste and have submitted a bid worth around £11m for the midfielder.
Cajuste’s current employers, FC Midtjylland, are reportedly holding out for a fee closer to £14m however and there are reportedly plenty of clubs showing interest in his services.
Brentford have been long-admirers of Cajuste, whilst Leeds United and Wolves have also reportedly shown great interest.
Joe Willock transfer-saga rumbles on
Despite a deal being agreed between the two clubs, the transfer saga regarding Joe Willock continues to rumble on.
It’s believed that Newcastle and Willock are yet to agree on personal-terms with the length of contract being the stumbling block.
Willock has long been Newcastle’s ‘number one target’ and if he were to join the ranks at St James’s Park, he would become one of the club’s top-earners.