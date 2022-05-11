The Newcastle takeover by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media back in October brought with it much expectation with the club now being backed by one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world.
Trippier became the new owners’ first signing back in January when he arrived from Atletico Madrid.
Since then, United have managed to turn their season around and climb out of relegation trouble.
But Sunday’s 5-0 defeat at Manchester City provided a reminder of just how far the club is away from the elite teams they aspire to be like.
And Trippier – who was at Manchester City when they were taken over by the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008 – has warned that it could take up to six years for Newcastle to compete at the top of the Premier League.
“[It’s] definitely not [going to happen overnight],” said the England international. “I was at Man City when their takeover happened and I had to leave to get minutes.
"You see the way Man City have done it and everyone is looking at Newcastle now. Like I said when I first arrived here, it's not going to happen overnight, it could take five years, it could take six years and everybody has to be patient but they are taking the right steps and that's all you can do.
"You can't just go all guns blazing, you have to take the right steps to move the club forward and that's what Newcastle are doing.”
Trippier returned to the side against City from the bench following almost three months out with a broken metatarsal.
Now he’s hoping to do his former club Tottenham Hotspur a favour against Arsenal at St James’s Park on Monday night (8pm kick-off).
“It's a massive occasion, the last home game of the season,” Trippier added. “The fans have been unbelievable since I arrived.
"Arsenal are fighting to get in the top four, I want to help Tottenham obviously and then Burnley staying up. It's two different types of matches and they're going to be up for it so we've got to make sure we match that.”