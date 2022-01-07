The 31-year-old right-back is the first signing of the PIF ownership era as he joins for a reported £12million fee plus add-ons.

Signing a La Liga winner and England international will be seen as a big coup for Newcastle, who currently sit 19th in the Premier League table.

Trippier has enjoyed an impressive career in England, Spain and at international level and will be looking to make a mark on Tyneside to help The Magpies keep their top flight status intact.

He will wear the number 15 shirt for Newcastle and could be part of the squad that faces Cambridge United in the FA Cup third round at St James’s Park on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Following Trippier’s arrival at Newcastle, we’ve looked at his career so far and picked out 10 key moments, some of which have have helped him establish himself as one of world football’s best right-backs.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. FA Youth Cup win at Manchester City Trippier was part of the Manchester City side who won the FA Youth Cup in 2008. At 17, he started the match as City won 4-2 on aggregate against Chelsea at The City of Manchester Stadium. He picked up a late injury following a dangerous tackle from Chelsea's Jacob Mellis, who was shown a straight red card. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

2. Young player of the year at Barnsley As a 19-year-old Trippier experienced his first taste of senior football on loan from Manchester City at Barnsley between 2010 and 2011. He made 42 Championship appearances for the South Yorkshire club, scoring twice. He was also named the club's player of the year in his only full season at Oakwell. Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales

3. Burnley breakthrough Eddie Howe signed Trippier for Burnley on loan from Manchester City during the 2011-12 season, a move that was made permanent midway through the campaign. Trippier has pointed to the decision to join Burnley as the turning point in his career as he was named as the club's player of the year in 2011-12 and was also named in the Championship team of the season. Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

4. 2013-14 Championship title win with Burnley Trippier played a key role in Burnley's promotion to the Premier League in the 2013-14 season. He played 41 times in the Championship for The Clarets that season, registering one goal and an impressive 12 assists from right-back. His performances saw him named in the Championship team of the season for the second time. Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales