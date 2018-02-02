Keeper Karl Darlow ready for the challenge of loan arrival Martin Dubravka at Newcastle United

Karl Darlow is determined to fight off the challenge from new signing Martin Dubravka.

Dubravka joined Newcastle United on transfer deadline day.

Karl Darlow. Picture by Frank Reid

The goalkeeper, signed on loan from Sparta Prague, is likely to be in the squad for Sunday’s Premier League game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Dubravka’s arrival allowed manager Rafa Benitez to loan 20-year-old Freddie Woodman to Aberdeen.

“We were aware that another goalkeeper was coming in, because Freddie needs to get out on loan,” said Darlow.

“It’s just good competition. It’s the same again. We just keep battling away and see what the manager thinks about it.

“I see it as competition, that’s what it is, and I’ll try to rise to it and see how I can perform.”

Striker Islam Slimani and winger Kenedy also joined the club last month.

“The signings gave a buzz,” said Darlow, who was in goal for Wednesday night’s 1-1 draw against Burnley at St James’s Park. “The fans are desperate to see new players, new faces come in to improve the squad.

“What’s happened on deadline day off the field is only good for the club, the squad and the players.

“Kenedy played brilliantly, and that’s just the start of where we need to be and where we need to carry on going.

“Kenedy’s obviously very good on the ball, very composed, good pace and a great left foot too. You saw a lot of crosses, delivered with a lot of quality, on his debut.

“Hopefully, he will be a good addition, and will help us stay in the league.”

Jamaal Lascelles gave Newcastle the lead against Burnley with a second-half header, but the visitors claimed a point with an 85th-minute equaliser.

A Sam Vokes header went in off the crossbar and the back of Darlow’s head.

“We created so many chances and played so well that we deserved the three points,” said Darlow.

“But if we carry on performing like that until the end of the season, we know we’ll be good enough to avoid relegation.”

On Vokes’ goal, Darlow added: “It was just one of those things. It’s bad luck, really.

“The lad’s headed it from five or six yards out, then after the initial header I’ve flicked it on to the bar, it’s hit the crossbar, come straight back down, hit the back of my head and gone in.

“It’s small margins, but it’s unfortunate that we couldn’t get two or three ahead in the first half, and then that might have given us more chances in the second. It was a frustrating draw.”

United have won two of their last three Premier League away games.

Darlow said: “If we can come away (from Palace) with another three points from another team who are fighting with us, that’ll be huge.”