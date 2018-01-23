Javier Hernandez asks for move but West Ham injury crisis could scupper potential Newcastle switch

West Ham United forward Javier Hernandez may see his hopes of a January transfer scuppered by a burgeoning injury list.

The Mexican forward has been mentioned as a potential target for Newcastle United this summer, with the Magpies understood to be weighing up a club record bid for a new striker.

Rafa Benitez is known to be a fan of Hernandez, though Newcastle are keeping their cards close to their chest over who their target is as they look set to complete a loan move for Chelsea youngster Kenedy this afternoon.

Leicester City striker Islam Slimani and Liverpool's Danny Ings are believed to be on a list of names Benitez submitted to owner Mike Ashley as Newcastle look to add reinforcements to their squad in a bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Sevilla frontman Kevin Gamiero has also been linked, but sources today played down that speculation.

Hernandez, meanwhile, was keen on a move from West Ham after slipping down the pecking order under David Moyes, but the Hammers have been rocked by a number of injuries to their forwards which could see him stay at the London Stadium.

Marko Arnautovic and Manuel Lanzini have both suffered hamstring strains, the former expected to be missing for two to three weeks while Lanzini could be out for a month.

Add to that Andy Carroll's latest setback which will see the Geordie miss three months after a foot operation, and Moyes' attacking resources are stretched.

He still has Diafra Sakho and Andre Ayew, along with Hernandez who has been restricted to a substitute role recently.

His agent, Eduardo Hernandez, revealed the player has asked for a move, telling Fox Sports: "There are a number of clubs interested in his services, he's a player everyone knows and is incredibly professional.

"Our primary focus is a club in which (Chicharito) can play the most games possible.

"Javier has asked personally for it. He's commented, stated and demanded that we look for a club that really needs a player with his characteristics, because what he wants is to play and play and play."

Hernandez joined West Ham from Bayer Leverkusen for £16million last summer. He has scored five times this season, including an equaliser on Saturday against Bournemouth to earn the Hammers a point.