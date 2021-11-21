Jason Tindall issues Eddie Howe Covid-19 update ahead of Newcastle United's visit to Arsenal

Howe, the club’s new head coach, is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 yesterday. The 43-year-old was in contact with Tindall, his assistant, before and during the this afternoon’s 3-3 draw against Brentford at St James’s Park.

Tindall suggested after the game that Howe could yet be back in the dugout for the November 27 game against Arsenal.

People who test positive for Covid-19 must isolate for 10 days from the onset of their symptoms – or from the date of their test if symptomless.

Asked about next week, Tindall said: “We’ll review this game back first and foremost before we’re back in training. And then, once that’s been reviewed back, we’ll give the feedback to the team. Then preparation and focus then becomes on Arsenal.

"Hopefully, we can have Ed back before the Arsenal game. We’re just waiting on the doctor for that. That’s a little bit out of our hands and control. Ed will be a big influence on how we prepare.”

Reflecting on the Brentford game, Tindall said: “Obviously, it wasn’t the result we wanted. We wanted to win the game, and set up to win the game.

“I think there were a lot of positives to take from the performance though, especially from an attacking perspective and a physical perspective.

