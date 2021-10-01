'It’s not even on the agenda': Steve Bruce reacts to 'quit' claim at Newcastle United

Steve Bruce at Vicarage Road.

Fans again chanted “we want Brucie out” during the winless club’s 1-1 draw against Watford at Vicarage Road last weekend.

And a report this week claimed that Bruce, for the first time, had considered quitting his position at St James’s Park.

Asked if his stance had changed, the club’s head coach said: “Absolutely, 100% that I’m not going anywhere, to walk away from it.

"I keep getting asked the same question, and I keep telling you I’m not going to walk away from it. I have quit before in circumstances to maybe get another job, but I’ve certainly not (decided) to quit now just because it’s a bit noisy, that’s for sure. It’s not even on the agenda.”

United owner Mike Ashley made it clear that there would not be a managerial change in March following a shocking 3-0 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion – and the club recovered and finished 12th in the Premier League.

Asked about the importance of that backing, Bruce said: “It certainly helps, but I can’t take that for granted.

"At the end of the day, we haven’t won a game yet. Whether you’re manager of Newcastle, or anybody in the Premier League, the word ‘under-pressure’ comes very, very quickly.

"That’s what we all face in this league. I’m not alone in that. Two, three, four points separate the bottom half of the division again. So we’re not alone in it.

"The reassurances I had really helped, certainly last year after Brighton if you remember … the club coming out and making that stance that my job is secure.

"I can’t take that for granted, that’s for sure. I’ll do my job as best as I can. I think we’ve played well of late.

"The performances have been decent. We’ve got to keep them levels, and, of course, win a match. Win a couple of matches if we can, and then the noise will quieten down a bit.”