'It doesn’t look good' - Newcastle United target suffers injury blow
Newcastle United are in the market for a centre-back but have been dealt a blow as one of Steve Bruce’s main targets has picked up an injury.
Newcastle are predominantly in the market for a centre-back that is comfortable on the ball and that can play on the left-side of a three-man defence.
One man they held an interest in was Tottenham Hotspur’s Cameron Carter-Vickers.
However, the American was injured in Tottenham’s 1-0 defeat to Pacos de Ferreira and substituted in the 87th minute with an ankle-injury.
Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo has admitted today that Carter-Vickers’ injury “doesn’t look good”.
This will come as a major blow to Newcastle who had seemingly beaten off Bournemouth to become favourites to sign the defender who is yet to feature in a Premier League game for Spurs.
If early signs are to be believed, then this injury blow may force Bruce to look for other options to bolster his team at-the-back.