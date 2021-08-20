Newcastle are predominantly in the market for a centre-back that is comfortable on the ball and that can play on the left-side of a three-man defence.

One man they held an interest in was Tottenham Hotspur’s Cameron Carter-Vickers.

However, the American was injured in Tottenham’s 1-0 defeat to Pacos de Ferreira and substituted in the 87th minute with an ankle-injury.

Newcastle United are targeting Tottenham Hotspur's Cameron Carter-Vickers (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo has admitted today that Carter-Vickers’ injury “doesn’t look good”.

This will come as a major blow to Newcastle who had seemingly beaten off Bournemouth to become favourites to sign the defender who is yet to feature in a Premier League game for Spurs.

If early signs are to be believed, then this injury blow may force Bruce to look for other options to bolster his team at-the-back.

