Is Amanda Staveley's Newcastle takeover in jeopardy?

Amanda Staveley's proposed takeover of Newcastle United is "in jeopardy", according to a report.

The Sun claim that talks have hit an "impasse" over the sale price.

Middle East-based financier Amanda Staveley is prepared to pay £250million for the Premier League club.

Owner Mike Ashley, on holiday over the festive season, wants at least £300million.

Staveley also wants clauses written into any deal safeguarding her investment in the event of relegation.

Ashley is reportedly "confident" he will get other offers for the club, which he bought a decade ago.

Newcastle are 15th in the league and one point above the relegation zone ahead of this afternoon's home game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Fans had hoped that a takeover would be completed in time for Staveley to invest in next month's transfer window.

United manager Rafa Benitez needs to strengthen his squad for the second half of the season.

Benitez last week claimed he was "confident" that Ashley would back him in the transfer window.