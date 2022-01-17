Allan Saint-Maximin had given Newcastle a second-half lead, but Eddie Howe’s side retreated after going ahead, and there was an inevitability about the equaliser.

United, 19th in the Premier League, have now dropped 21 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Howe didn’t tear into his players, despite the mistakes which led to the goal. Instead, the team, which had included £25million signing Chris Wood, “quietly reflected” on what had gone wrong.

Asked about the dressing room reaction to the game, Newcastle’s head coach said: “The feeling in the dressing room’s one of disappointment, a quiet dressing room where people were reflecting on what just happened. That’s how I want it.

"At this moment there has to be a feeling of critiquing ourselves and analysing, and frustration with our own performances. I don’t think it’s the time for shouting and screaming.

"That kind of reaction, I don’t think the players welcome that. I don’t think that would do any good apart from just airing my frustrations on them. I don’t think that’s helping.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe applauds fans at the final whistle.