'I don’t think it’s the time for shouting and screaming' – Eddie Howe on Newcastle United's 'quiet' post-game dressing room
There was no “shouting and screaming” in Newcastle United’s dressing room after the club’s 1-1 draw against Watford.
Joao Pedro scored an 87th-minute equaliser at St James’s Park on Saturday to keep the club in the Premier League’s relegation zone.
Allan Saint-Maximin had given Newcastle a second-half lead, but Eddie Howe’s side retreated after going ahead, and there was an inevitability about the equaliser.
United, 19th in the Premier League, have now dropped 21 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season.
However, Howe didn’t tear into his players, despite the mistakes which led to the goal. Instead, the team, which had included £25million signing Chris Wood, “quietly reflected” on what had gone wrong.
Asked about the dressing room reaction to the game, Newcastle’s head coach said: “The feeling in the dressing room’s one of disappointment, a quiet dressing room where people were reflecting on what just happened. That’s how I want it.
"At this moment there has to be a feeling of critiquing ourselves and analysing, and frustration with our own performances. I don’t think it’s the time for shouting and screaming.
"That kind of reaction, I don’t think the players welcome that. I don’t think that would do any good apart from just airing my frustrations on them. I don’t think that’s helping.
"I think it’s a case of trying to help the players understand why we didn’t, and then showing them and doing the work on the training pitch. I think that’s the only process that’s going to work.”