Joe Willock playing for Arsenal in pre-season.

Willock is set to complete a switch to the club after Arsenal accepted a bid in excess of £20million for the midfielder, who spent the second half of last season on loan at St James’s Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, former Manchester United defender Ferdinand “doesn’t understand” why Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is letting the 21-year-old go given that he scores goals from midfield.

“I don’t know how Arsenal have let Joe Willock go,” Ferdinand told his FIVE YouTube channel. “The guy scores goals from midfield. I really like him. I don’t understand that. Newcastle have done unbelievable well to get him by the way, I think he’s a really good talent. He scores goals, he expects to score, he’s a good mover, makes good runs.”