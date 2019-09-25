How do Newcastle United get the best out of record signing Joelinton? This ex-player reveals the solution

Former Newcastle United player Kevin Nolan believes the key to getting the best out £35million man Joelinton – and the solution is sitting on the Magpies’ bench.

By Liam Kennedy
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 17:00 pm
Updated Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 14:39 pm
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Joelinton of Newcastle United talks to a young fan after the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at St. James Park on September 21, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

While many see Andy Carroll as a back up option to the Brazilian summer signing, Nolan thinks the pair can work as a partnership up top for Steve Bruce.

And he thinks they’d be a “nightmare” for Premier League defences.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Nolan said: “I think the more and more this lad (Carroll) gets fit and the more he is able to start games, I think you might see him and Joelinton working together as a front two because it will certainly help him and it will certainly help Joelinton out too.

“And believe me, they’ll be a nightmare for any defence.”

Joelinton has scored just one goal for Newcastle since his summer move from Hoffenheim in the summer.