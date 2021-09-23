Newcastle United coach Graeme Jones (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Here is all your latest gossip from St James’s Park and beyond:

Barcelona struggles could impact Newcastle United

Ronald Koeman is facing the pressure at Barcelona following a summer of upheaval at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona currently sit in 8th position in La Liga, eight points behind league leaders and rivals Real Madrid.

How does this impact Newcastle though? Well, it could all hinge on who the Barcelona President Joan Laporta chooses as his replacement, should he decide to sack the Dutchman.

One of the bookies' favourites for the role is former-Everton manager Roberto Martinez, who is currently in charge of the Belgian national team.

Martinez has previously worked alongside Newcastle United coach Graeme Jones whilst at Swansea City, Wigan Athletic, Everton and Belgium - could Barcelona be added to this list?

Newcastle’s form at the end of last campaign drastically improved when Jones joined the club as he has quickly became an integral part to Steve Bruce’s coaching team.

Betting firms reportedly set to be banned from sponsoring football shirts

In a report by the Daily Mail, the government is reportedly set to ban betting companies from sponsoring the front of football shirts.

Newcastle United’s current sponsor is betting company Fun88, making them one of nine Premier League sides to have a betting company on the front of their shirt.