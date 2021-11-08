Howe has signed a two-a-half-year deal at the relegation-threatened club, and the 43-year-old will meet the players, and oversee his first training session, tomorrow.

“It’s a great honour to become head coach of a club with the stature and history of Newcastle United, ” said Howe, who has been out of work since leaving Bournemouth 15 months ago. “It’s a very proud day for me and my family.

“This is a wonderful opportunity, but there’s also a lot of work ahead of us, and I’m eager to get onto the training ground to start working with the players.

“I would like to thank the club’s owners for this opportunity, and thank the club’s supporters for the incredible welcome they have already given me. I’m very excited to begin our journey together.”

The club had first approached Villarreal’s Unai Emery, but the 50-year-old opted to stay in Spain.

United co-owner Amanda Staveley praised Howe – who took Bournemouth from League Two to the Premier League – as a “passionate and dynamic” coach.

“We have been incredibly impressed by Eddie through what has been a rigorous recruitment process," said Staveley, who watched Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion with Howe and Jason Tindall, who assisted him at Bournemouth.

Eddie Howe and Amanda Staveley at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

“As well as his obvious achievements with AFC Bournemouth, where he had a transformational impact. He’s a passionate and dynamic coach who has clear ideas about taking this team and club forward.

“He’s a great fit for what we’re trying to build here. We’re delighted to welcome Eddie and his staff to St James’s Park, and very much look forward to working together towards our collective ambitions.”

Howe succeeds Steve Bruce – who left the club last month following a winless start to the season – in the post.

The club is yet to confirm Howe’s backroom team. Howe is set to be joined at United by Tindall, Stephen Purches, Simon Weatherstone and Dan Hodges.

Eddie Howe.