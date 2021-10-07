'Go easy on Brucey' - Alan Brazil urges Newcastle United fans to 'get behind' manager as takeover looms
TalkSPORT host Alan Brazil has urged Newcastle United fans to cut manager Steve Bruce some slack.
The Magpies have started the season with a winless run of seven matches, and currently sit 19th in the table, leading to widespread criticism of the 60-year-old boss.
Any doubts over his future on Tyneside have been exacerbated by the news that a Saudi-backed takeover of the club could finally be imminent.
But speaking about the possibility of Bruce being ousted if and when new owners arrive at St. James’ Park, Brazil was quick to take a fairly forgiving view of his tenure in the north east.
Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “I’ll say it again, Brucey’s hands have been tied, and I think he’s done as well as he could do, to be honest.
"You don’t know who’s picking players, you don’t know who’s getting players out, you don’t know the whole ins and outs of it. Maybe one day Brucey will tell us.
"Papers today are saying, ‘£3 million, see you later’. Don’t forget, he’s a Newcastle boy and a Newcastle fan, so it will still hurt him regardless of what he’s paid to go. He’s human, and the stick he’s getting…
"I understand the fans, but we had one on talkSPORT last night saying, ‘I’m buzzing. Now we’ll dwarf Man City and PSG’. Woah woah woah woah – calm down, mate. Newcastle is a massive football club, but it will take time.
"But going back to Brucey, if he gets £3 million and walks away, fine, but I bet you he has done his best for Newcastle United as a football club, because he’s one of them.
"Newcastle are a big, big club with great fans. I always liken to fans to Celtic and Rangers fans – brilliant, travel everywhere, noisy, love it. They’re going to get bigger and bigger and bigger.
"But I’d go easy on Brucey. Until it happens get behind him, if it happens and it happens soon, fine.”
Bruce’s seven games without a victory this season contributes to an overall run of just five wins in his last 37 matches, equivalent to 15 points from a possible 111.