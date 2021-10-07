'Go easy on Brucey' - Alan Brazil urges Newcastle United fans to 'get behind' manager as takeover looms

Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Magpies have started the season with a winless run of seven matches, and currently sit 19th in the table, leading to widespread criticism of the 60-year-old boss.

But speaking about the possibility of Bruce being ousted if and when new owners arrive at St. James’ Park, Brazil was quick to take a fairly forgiving view of his tenure in the north east.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “I’ll say it again, Brucey’s hands have been tied, and I think he’s done as well as he could do, to be honest.

"You don’t know who’s picking players, you don’t know who’s getting players out, you don’t know the whole ins and outs of it. Maybe one day Brucey will tell us.

"Papers today are saying, ‘£3 million, see you later’. Don’t forget, he’s a Newcastle boy and a Newcastle fan, so it will still hurt him regardless of what he’s paid to go. He’s human, and the stick he’s getting…

"I understand the fans, but we had one on talkSPORT last night saying, ‘I’m buzzing. Now we’ll dwarf Man City and PSG’. Woah woah woah woah – calm down, mate. Newcastle is a massive football club, but it will take time.

"But going back to Brucey, if he gets £3 million and walks away, fine, but I bet you he has done his best for Newcastle United as a football club, because he’s one of them.

"Newcastle are a big, big club with great fans. I always liken to fans to Celtic and Rangers fans – brilliant, travel everywhere, noisy, love it. They’re going to get bigger and bigger and bigger.

"But I’d go easy on Brucey. Until it happens get behind him, if it happens and it happens soon, fine.”