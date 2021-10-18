'Get it done' - Warnock urges Newcastle United to make swift decision on Steve Bruce's future

Steve Bruce. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Despite widespread speculation suggesting that he would he relieved of his duties in the days after the Magpies’ Saudi-funded takeover was completed, the 60-year-old was still in charge for Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

That game was Bruce’s 1,000th in the dugout as a professional manager, and while Warnock has acknowledged that his longevity is impressive, the former Liverpool defender also argued that the Toon Army need to be clear and decisive when it comes to addressing his future.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Football Show, he said: “The situation Steve Bruce is in at the moment, he’s never going to walk away from the job – and why would he? He'd rather be relieved of his duties.

"He’s an excellent manager. With a thousand games under his belt, it proves the quality he has as a manager.

"Does he fit what the fans want? I don’t think he does. I don’t think the fans enjoy the style of football that he puts on the pitch, but the new owners have to make the big decisions now.

"Ideally, you want it done quickly. If you want to change the regime, do it quickly. Get it done.