Steve Bruce.

The club’s head coach had been expected to lose his job following last week’s takeover. However, United today confirmed revealed that Bruce, appointed by former owner Mike Ashley two years ago, will hold a pre-match press conference tomorrow at 1.30pm ahead of Sunday’s home game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bruce met Amanda Staveley, part of the investment group which has bought the club in a £300million deal, on Monday.

Speaking last week, Staveley said: “At the moment what we can say is that we’re very aware we’re sitting in the relegation zone, and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure the football club gets out of that position. We’ll make the decisions that need to be made.”