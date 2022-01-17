In the first half of the match, new signing Chris Wood was brought down under a challenge from Craig Cathcart at the near post as he attempted to turn a low cross towards goal.

There were muted appeals for a penalty but referee Paul Tierney awarded Newcastle a corner instead and VAR did not intervene.

And former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher felt the right decision was made.

Chris Wood of Newcastle United battles for possession with Craig Cathcart of Watford FC during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Watford at St. James Park on January 15, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“Not [a penalty] for me, I think Cathcart gets the ball,” he told Sky Sports. “He comes across and gets the ball and that’s why it goes behind for a corner.

"The ball comes in, Cathcart stretches and plays the ball behind before it gets to Wood. He collides with [Wood] but clearly Cathcart plays that ball so no penalty.”

Newcastle have been awarded one penalty so far this season which was dispatched by Callum Wilson against Norwich City last month.

