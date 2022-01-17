Former Premier League referee gives verdict on Chris Wood incident during Newcastle United 1-1 Watford
Newcastle United were denied a penalty during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Watford.
In the first half of the match, new signing Chris Wood was brought down under a challenge from Craig Cathcart at the near post as he attempted to turn a low cross towards goal.
There were muted appeals for a penalty but referee Paul Tierney awarded Newcastle a corner instead and VAR did not intervene.
And former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher felt the right decision was made.
“Not [a penalty] for me, I think Cathcart gets the ball,” he told Sky Sports. “He comes across and gets the ball and that’s why it goes behind for a corner.
"The ball comes in, Cathcart stretches and plays the ball behind before it gets to Wood. He collides with [Wood] but clearly Cathcart plays that ball so no penalty.”
Newcastle have been awarded one penalty so far this season which was dispatched by Callum Wilson against Norwich City last month.