Darren Bent believes Newcastle should move for Dele Alli in January (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

‘Get him to Newcastle’

Darren Bent believes that Newcastle should make a move to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli on loan in January.

Spurs will allow Alli to leave on loan next month and Bent believes a move to the north east would ‘work for all parties’:

“I think he needs to go anywhere where he will play football.” Bent told talkSport.

“I think Newcastle, they need players. There is a player still in there. He has got all the ability.

“I know he has fallen by the wayside, certainly from those first two seasons at Spurs where he won back to back PFA Young Player of the Year, he was sensational.

“He’s lost his way a little bit but if he went to Newcastle, focussed on football and got himself back playing again, I think that’s the most important thing.

“I think that would work for all parties. They need good players, he is a good player. Get him to Newcastle.”

Bees to beat Toon to Brazilian full-back

Brentford are reportedly close to signing Brazilian full-back Vanderson from Gremio.

As picked up by HITC, Gremio’s Vice President confirmed that they are simply ‘waiting’ on Brentford to complete the deal.

Reports from Brazil had suggested that both Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur had made approaches to sign the full-back, but it now appears that he will be joining Thomas Frank at Brentford.

Vanderson has been a regular for Gremio this campaign and had attracted the attention of Arsenal and AC Milan in the summer.

Kieran Trippier confidence

The Daily Telegraph believe that Newcastle United and Kieran Trippier will have no problem in agreeing personal terms should a fee with Atletico Madrid for the defender be agreed.

Trippier is reportedly interested in a return to the Premier League and had been a target for Manchester United - but it now appears that Newcastle could be his next destination.