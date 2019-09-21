LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 02: Ross Wallace (R) of Sheffield Wednesday celebrates with team mate Atdhe Nuhiu after scoring during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday at Craven Cottage on January 2, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Ker Robertson/Getty Images)

The ex-Sunderland & Newcastle United free agents still available for clubs to sign – including players linked with the Black Cats and Magpies

This summer, more than any other, football seems to be awash with players still looking for clubs.

By Liam Kennedy
Saturday, 21st September 2019, 08:00 am

The 25-man Premier League squads have no doubt had an impact on this figure, while financial caution in the divisions below has seen many lower clubs baulk at wage demands of players who'd normally filter down the divisions.

As a result, a whole host of players continue to work alone, without a club and the season well under way.

Here we take a look at 21 players who've either played for Newcastle United or Sunderland or have been linked with either of our North East clubs.

1. Hatem Ben Arfa - Ex-NUFC

The enigmatic winger is a free agent having been let go by Nice. A shock to see such a talent without a club, although his attitude leaves a lot to be desired.

2. Danny Simpson - Ex-SAFC & NUFC

Who'd have thought the right-back, when at St James's Park or the Stadium of Light, would go on to play an integral role in a title-winning side? Released by Leicester City in the summer.

3. Wilfried Bony - Reported NUFC target

Linked with the Magpies in the summer of 2013 and 2014. Moved to Swansea City, then Manchester City.

4. Victor Anichebe - Ex-SAFC

A very forgettable season at the Stadium of Light ended in relegation. One of David Moyes' many transfer blunders that campaign.

