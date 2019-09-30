Is ex-Sunderland boss Steve Bruce sleepwalking towards relegation at Newcastle? The revealing stats that put United at risk
Seven games into the Premier League season and already the talk on Tyneside is of relegation for Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United.
But are those calls justified? Well looking at the statistics it certainly seems to be pointing in that direction for the former Sunderland manager.
Bruce has the worst record of any active manager in the dugout for more than 300 Premier League games. The ‘Geordie’ also has the worst record including those out of work.
Bruce has a win percentage of 27.8%. Tony Pulis is next on 30.4%, then Joe Kinnear 32.1%, Alan Curbishley 32.9%, Mark Hughes 33.9% and Sam Allardyce 34%.
Newcastle United have been managed by THREE of that SIX.
One win in seven has seen United return just four goals – the joint lowest in the division – they are also bottom of the table when it comes to expected goals – 5.4.
Goals conceded also puts Newcastle in the bottom three, ranking 18th.