Ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Arsenal man linked with key role at Newcastle United

What’s the story?

As reported by The Times, Marwood could be offered a senior role in the restructuring of Newcastle.

Under the planned new structure, a football board will report to Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the club’s non-executive chairman.

Marwood, through his experience at Manchester City – dating back to 2009 – is viewed as having the required experience and vision.

What is his role at Manchester City?

Marwood joined in 2009 as a football administrator, one year after Sheikh Mansour completed his takeover.

He is now managing director of the City Football Group, which consists of eight clubs – Man City, New York City, Melbourne City, Yokohama Marinos, Montevideo City Torque, Girona, Sichuan Jiuniu, Mumbai City, Lommel SK and Troyes.

Indeed, Marwood has been one of the key driving forces behind the group’s growth, which has more than 2,000 employees.

From 1990 to 1993, Marwood was also chairman of the PFA, while he has previously worked for sportswear brand Nike as a football sports marketing manager.

Does Brian Marwood have any North East links?

Marwood was born in Seaham, County Durham, before going on to enjoy a successful playing career with the likes of Hull City, Sheffield Wednesday and Arsenal.

His son, James, was in Newcastle United’s academy before going on to play for local non-league clubs Blyth Spartans and Gateshead.