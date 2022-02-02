Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Bruce to West Brom?

Steve Bruce has been made the odds-on bookies favourite to be named Valerien Ismael’s replacement as West Brom manager.

Steve Bruce is set for a return to management with West Brom

Bruce was sacked by Newcastle United in October, but could be on his way back into management.

Tony Mowbray (12/1), Alex Neil (14/1) and John Terry (14/1) have also all been tipped for the role but are seen very much as outside chances for the job.

Warburton on Hendrick transfer

QPR boss Mark Warburton has revealed the reason why the R’s made a last gasp loan move to sign Newcastle United midfielder Jeff Hendrick on deadline day,

Warburton, who has guided Rangers to fourth place in the league and within touching distance of an automatic promotion place, believes that it is Hendrick’s experience both domestically and internationally that will help boost them in their hunt for promotion this season:

“When we get to the last third of the season, and we’re not far away from that now, it’s making sure we have the depth, the quality and the experience to see through some big games.” He told West London Sport.

“It was (Hendrick) one of those names and one of those deals that suddenly became available under the radar.

“We knew other Championship clubs would immediately move for him when that became news but thankfully we got ahead of the pack and got the deal over the line.”

Former Magpie finds new club

Ex-Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin has found himself a new club. Yedlin has joined up with Phil Neville at MLS side Inter Miami on a contract that will take him up until the end of the 2025 season.

Yedlin, 28, featured 125 times for the Magpies before leaving Newcastle at the end of the 2021 January transfer window, where he joined Galatsaray on a free-transfer.

However, the full-back was let go by the Turkish Super League club just a week ago having played 34 times during his twelve months in Turkey.