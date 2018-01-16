Ex-Newcastle star says it will be 'miracle' if they stay in Premier League

Former Newcastle United midfielder Jermaine Jenas says the Magpies need a 'miracle' to survive this season.

Rafa benitez's side sit 16th in the Premier league table and face a scrap to avoid dropping back into the Championship.

A dismal run at St james's Park Newcastle have failed to win in their last seven home matches, including Saturday's disappointing 1-1 draw against bottom side Swansea City - has increased the pressure.

Jenas, who made 110 appearances for the club, says teams are now not afraid of coming to Tyneside.

And he says there is only one hope of the club staying in the top flight - Benitez himself.

I don’t think there has ever been a time in the Premier League era where teams are looking forward to going to St James’ Park more than they are now,” Jenas told BBC Radio 5Live.

“You have got to be realistic and this Newcastle side are not a top team. It is really not. If they remain in the Premier League this year it is a miracle as far as I am concerned.

“When I look at them individually and if Benitez wasn’t there, they would 100 per cent go down.”