Jose Enrique believes Steven Gerrard would be a success at Newcastle United. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Gerrard is currently in his fourth year with Scottish giants Rangers having guided the Ibrox club to their first Premiership title in 10-years by thwarting Glasgow rivals Celtic’s attempts to seal 10 league successes in a row last season.

The former Liverpool and England skipper has been linked with the Newcastle vacancy after the Magpies were recently subject to a successful £305m takeover bid by a Saudi Arabian backed consortium.

Since the completion of the takeover it has left head coach Steve Bruce facing an inevitable end to his tenure on Tyneside with the 60-year-old stepping away from St James's Park by mutual consent earlier today.

Steven Gerrard guided Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title last season (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images)

And the managerial vacancy has been a hot topic of discussion throughout the day with Spanish fullback Enrique the latest to add his views.

Enrique spent four seasons with the Magpies after his £6.5m arrival from Villarreal in 2007 before moving to Anfield to link up with Gerrard in 2011.

There, Enrique spent five years and became all too familiar with the qualities Gerrard possesses which is why he has tipped the 41-year-old ahead of current bookmakers favourite Paulo Fonseca.

Speaking to BeMyBet Enrique said: “Fonseca is a good manager, but if Newcastle want to make a mark I’d go for someone bigger, like Conte or Stevie G, who know the league already. I’d go for one of those two if they want to make a charge on the table and say, ‘listen, we’re going big’.

“If he [Gerrard] has the offer on the table and he believes it's the right move, I’d be happy for him and Newcastle. He’s a top man, a top manager and he could teach so much to the players.

“Look what he did at Rangers, they weren’t winning anything, he arrived and they started winning trophies and fighting with Celtic. I believe he can make a stamp on Newcastle.

“He’s one of my ex-teammates and Newcastle is my ex-club, so I would be happy for Newcastle and Stevie if he believes it’s the right move for him - or maybe he’s waiting for Liverpool in the future, which I also understand?

“But if he has the offer on the table, he should take it. If they promise him a good project, he would do really well there.

"It would definitely be an upgrade,” Enrique added.

“You can’t compare the Premier League with the Scottish league. I know he’s won the title in Scotland, but Newcastle is a big club in England.

“He would know the history of Newcastle, the players that were there playing Champions League football, fighting for the top four for many years in the past.

“He knows the fanbase is massive and beautiful. The city is very, very similar to Liverpool in terms of the fanbase.

“Stevie will be a top Premier League manager one day.