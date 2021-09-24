The 19-year-old - who played for the club’s Under-23s in their 3-2 defeat to Stoke City on Monday night – had turned down the offer of a new contract at Liverpool in the summer .

Speaking in July, Savage said: “I feel like it was the right time for a new chapter, and hopefully I can push on from here. I'd like to bring leadership, and hopefully keep the goals out of the net – that's the main job, really. I'll give it my all, and hopefully enjoy my time here, and push on as well."