Ex-Liverpool defender training with Newcastle United first team

Former Liverpool defender Remi Savage has been training with Steve Bruce's first-team squad.

By Miles Starforth
Friday, 24th September 2021, 10:21 am
Steve Bruce.

Savage, signed in the summer, was called up by Newcastle United's head coach ahead of tomorrow’s game against Watford at Vicarage Road.

The 19-year-old - who played for the club’s Under-23s in their 3-2 defeat to Stoke City on Monday night – had turned down the offer of a new contract at Liverpool in the summer.

Speaking in July, Savage said: “I feel like it was the right time for a new chapter, and hopefully I can push on from here. I'd like to bring leadership, and hopefully keep the goals out of the net – that's the main job, really. I'll give it my all, and hopefully enjoy my time here, and push on as well."

Jack Young and Joe White were also involved in yesterday’s session. Newcastle are yet to win in the Premier League this season.