In a statement released today, Newcastle United confirmed that Steve Bruce would take charge of Newcastle against Spurs on Sunday.

In that statement, Amanda Staveley confirmed that Bruce would be in the dugout for the 1000th time in his managerial career:

“We met Steve and the players on Monday and have given them the time and space this week to focus on preparing for what is a very important game on Sunday.” Staveley said.

Odds on former Arsenal manager Unai Emery to take charge at Newcastle United have been slashed by the bookies (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

“Steve has been very professional in our dealings with him, and he and his coaching team will take the team on Sunday. If we make any changes going forward, Steve will be the first to know but, in the meantime, we wish him the best of luck in his 1,000th match as a manager and will be joining you in getting right behind the team.

“Thank you for the warm welcome you have given us. We can’t wait to be at St James’s Park with you.”

Despite this announcement, there still seems a big possibility that Newcastle United may have a new man in charge in the near future.

Lots of names have been linked with the role in the past week or so but bookmakers Betfair believe that Frank Lampard is still most likely to be the next Newcastle United manager.

However, one surprise candidate could be former Arsenal manager Unai Emery who has seen his odds slashed by the bookies.

See the full list here:

Frank Lampard: 4/1

Lucien Favre: 8/1

Antonio Conte: 10/1

Roberto Martinez: 12/1

Steven Gerrard: 14/1

Brendan Rodgers: 16/1

Unai Emery: 16/1 (was 40/1)

Paulo Fonseca: 18/1

Ralf Rangnick: 18/1

Eddie Howe: 20/1

Graeme Jones: 20/1

Steve Bruce also remains the bookies favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave his job, with Brendan Rodgers, who had briefly been favourite for the role on Tyneside, has also been backed to leave his job:

Steve Bruce: 1/14

Brendan Rodgers: 6/1

Nuno Espirito Santo: 20/1

Marcelo Bielsa: 25/1

Daniel Farke: 25/1