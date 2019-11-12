Everything we know about the Newcastle United takeover – from BZG to Orlegi Sports, a 2019 timeline

But, despite all of the rumour and conjecture, claims and counter-claims, statements and radio silence from Newcastle United, Sports Direct tycoon Mike Ashley remains the owner at St James’s Park.

Sheikh Khaled, the Bin Zayed Group, some mystery Chinese, some more mystery Americans, GACP Sports, Peter Kenyon and Joseph DaGrosa – here’s every development in a summer that promised change and prosperity for United, but delivered nothing more than the status quo, with a dialling down of quality in the dugout, and on the pitch, as well as dwindling numbers on the terraces.