Eight European clubs eye move for Newcastle United summer transfer target

Newcastle United reportedly saw a bid in the region of £24million rejected for French youth international striker Jean-Phillipe Mateta.

By Liam Kennedy
Thursday, 17th October 2019, 09:00 am
REGGIO NELL'EMILIA, ITALY - JUNE 27: Jean-Philippe Mateta of France celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the 2019 UEFA U-21 Semi-Final match between Spain and France at Mapei Stadium - Citta' del Tricolore on June 27, 2019 in Reggio nell'Emilia, Italy. (Photo by Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images)

According to German publication SportBild, the Magpies made a summer bid for the Mainz 05 frontman – but their offer was thrown out by the Bundesliga outfit.

Mateta, a France under-21 international, was linked with United continuously throughout the summer but a move failed to materialise.

Instead United opted to push on with a £35million deal for Hoffenheim’s Joelinton before sealing a last gasp free transfer of ex-England striker Andy Carroll.

Having scored an impressive 14 goals in his first season in the top flight in Germany, Mateta is yet to kick a ball this season having suffered a serious knee injury in the summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

United were one of eight clubs who made a move for the player, who L’Equipe claim is valued in the £35million region by Mainz.