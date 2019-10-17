Eight European clubs eye move for Newcastle United summer transfer target
Newcastle United reportedly saw a bid in the region of £24million rejected for French youth international striker Jean-Phillipe Mateta.
According to German publication SportBild, the Magpies made a summer bid for the Mainz 05 frontman – but their offer was thrown out by the Bundesliga outfit.
Mateta, a France under-21 international, was linked with United continuously throughout the summer but a move failed to materialise.
Instead United opted to push on with a £35million deal for Hoffenheim’s Joelinton before sealing a last gasp free transfer of ex-England striker Andy Carroll.
Having scored an impressive 14 goals in his first season in the top flight in Germany, Mateta is yet to kick a ball this season having suffered a serious knee injury in the summer.
United were one of eight clubs who made a move for the player, who L’Equipe claim is valued in the £35million region by Mainz.