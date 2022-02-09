The Magpies came from behind to win 3-1 as a Mason Holgate own goal and strikes from Ryan Fraser and Kieran Trippier cancelled out Jamaal Lascelles’ own goal.

Here are Dominic Scurr’s seven takeaways from the game…

No room for Bruno

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United celebrates their sides victory after the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton at St. James Park on February 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

In the two weeks since Newcastle’s last Premier League outing – a 1-0 win at Leeds United – they had secured the signings of Bruno Guimaraes, Matt Targett and Dan Burn.

Guimaraes was a player the Geordie faithful were particularly eager to see following his £33.3million move from Lyon. A Wor Flags display prior to the game welcomed the Brazilian to Tyneside with a dedicated flag on show in Strawberry Corner.

But there was no place for the 24-year-old in Newcastle’s starting line-up. Burn also missed out as both were named on the bench.

Targett was handed his full Magpies debut as the one change Eddie Howe was forced to make with Paul Dummett out injured.

Kieran Trippier of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring their sides third goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton at St. James Park on February 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Own goal frenzy

Neither side were able to stamp their authority on the game in the early stages. The high-intensity match was low on quality but Everton were just edging it when they took the lead on 36 minutes.

Newcastle failed to deal with a free-kick into the box and Holgate’s effort rebounded back off Lascelles and into the goal.

In hindsight, this proved to be the catalyst that sparked Newcastle and the game into life. A minute later, Tripper’s corner was headed goalward by Lascelles and Holgate returned the favour by putting the ball into his own net.

Ryan Fraser of Newcastle United celebrates with team mate Chris Wood after scoring their sides second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton at St. James Park on February 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

A bizarre period involving two own goals and the same two players had the sides back level.

It was a crucial response from Newcastle as it kept the crowd in the game as the hosts ended the half the stronger.

Chris Wood ought to have scored as his free-header from Fraser’s ball into the box was comfortably caught by Jordan Pickford.

Then Joelinton pulled out one of the more ridiculous misses of the season as he somehow kicked the ball into his own head after stumbling to connect with Allan Saint-Maximin’s pass as the sides went in at 1-1.

The turning point

Newcastle took a bit of momentum into the second half and took the lead 11 minutes after the restart. Some great work from the impressive Joe Willock dispossessed Dele Alli in midfield and launched a Newcastle attack.

Joelinton and Saint-Maximin then linked up and the ball fell kindly for Fraser to bundle over the line and give Newcastle the lead.

The winger’s first league goal for the club marked the first time United had come from behind to win a match at St James’s Park since the 2-1 win over Southampton in December 2019.

Everton introduced Donny van de Beek in an attempt to get back into the game. The Dutch international reportedly rejected the chance to join Newcastle on loan as he didn’t want to be in a relegation battle.

As it stands Newcastle sit just a point below The Toffees and in far superior form.

The visitors had a fleeting spell where they asked a few questions of Newcastle but a smart save from Martin Dubravka to deny Anthony Gordon was all they had to show for it.

And with 10 minutes of normal time remaining, Kieran Trippier put the icing on the cake with a sumptuous 30-yard free-kick to secure the three points as Newcastle moved out of the bottom three for the first time since October.

They will remain 17th if Norwich City fail to beat Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

A perfect display

Trippier has been attracting plenty of deserved plaudits since his arrival on Tyneside last month but he took things up a notch on Tuesday night.

Without wanting to sound too hyperbolic, it’s difficult to think of a better performance from a Newcastle right-back in the Premier League era (suggestions welcome).

He won everything, was a creative influence, put in several brilliant crosses and played a key role in the equaliser before topping it off with a stunning free-kick.

A world-class performance in every sense.

Bruno’s cameo

Just when we thought we wouldn’t get to see a Guimaraes debut, the midfielder was introduced in the 90th minute to a huge ovation and chants of ‘BRUUUUNOOOO’ from the stands.

He may have only been on the pitch four minutes, but he quickly made an impact with a key pass releasing Saint-Maximin, who came close grabbing the goal his performance deserved.

He also put in a successful tackle and demonstrated his Brazilian flair with a clever back-heel.

Howe knows best

Howe made a brave call not to start Guimaraes and it was a decision that was completely vindicated by full-time.

He stuck with a winning team and the same end result followed. Willock, who could have easily been dropped for Guimaraes, put in his best display of the season and appears just a goal away from getting back to the levels he reached while on loan.

Now it could be difficult for Guimaraes to get into the team following the last two matches.

In defence, Lascelles and Schar formed another decent partnership as they kept Everton at arm’s length for the most part.

Targett also impressed on his debut but is likely to be replaced by Burn in the starting line-up on Sunday as he’s unable to play against his parent club Aston Villa.

Doubts for Villa?

The one downside to a fine evening was a number of potential injury concerns.

Trippier was withdrawn late on with a calf issue and is a doubt for Sunday. Meanwhile, Willock also hobbled off and will have to be assessed.

Fraser and Joelinton took knocks during the match but were able to continue.

After such a positive result, The Magpies now risk being without some of their key performers as they eye a third straight win.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.