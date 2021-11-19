Eddie Howe reveals the 'difficult' dilemma he faces over Newcastle United's international stars

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Martin Dubravka, Fabian Schar, Emil Krafth, Jeff Hendrick and Miguel Almiron were representing their countries when Howe first arrived last week.

Howe explained the dilemma he faces as he prepares to name his first Magpies line-up for the visit of the Bees to St James’s Park on Saturday.

He said: “The difficulty for the international lads is that some of them have been with us for a day or two.

“I think the challenge that I have is if I make too many changes with the boys that have come back, you’ll have say seven players that have done a lot of work under our training and will understand it really well then maybe the other half of the team doesn’t understand it as well.

“I don’t think that’s a good mix.

“We’ll have to get that balance right of who’s been here the whole time and who’s come back from international duty.”

Howe revealed he is yet to meet Almiron, who has been away in South America with Paraguay.

The former Bournemouth boss also has a tough call to make on Dubravka.

Howe said: “Almiron - I haven’t seen him yet. I look forward to seeing him hopefully today.

“Dubravka played in mid-week. Is he 100% fit? That remains to be seen. It was his first game in a long, long time so I’ve got a tough call to make there.