Eddie Howe reveals his view on a Newcastle United players' Christmas party
There will be no players’ Christmas party at Newcastle United this year.
Christmas parties are in the news amid rising numbers of Covid-19 infections across the country. Parties have not been banned, but head coach Eddie Howe, for a number of reasons, doesn’t believe it would be appropriate for his players to have a festive celebration, though the players and staff have already had a meal together.
"I don’t think this moment is the time for the players to be having a Christmas party,” said Howe. “We have had a gathering this week of staff and players, a meal together.
“But I don’t think with the fixture congestion, Covid and our league position, it is the time for that. I’ll be trying to get the message to them to focus on the work and the games. That takes priority over anything else.”
Relegation-threatened Newcastle are 19th in the Premier League ahead of Sunday’s game against Leicester City, who have been hit by a Covid-19 outbreak.