Eddie Howe reveals his view on a Newcastle United players' Christmas party

Eddie Howe.

Christmas parties are in the news amid rising numbers of Covid-19 infections across the country. Parties have not been banned, but head coach Eddie Howe, for a number of reasons, doesn’t believe it would be appropriate for his players to have a festive celebration, though the players and staff have already had a meal together.

"I don’t think this moment is the time for the players to be having a Christmas party,” said Howe. “We have had a gathering this week of staff and players, a meal together.

“But I don’t think with the fixture congestion, Covid and our league position, it is the time for that. I’ll be trying to get the message to them to focus on the work and the games. That takes priority over anything else.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Relegation-threatened Newcastle are 19th in the Premier League ahead of Sunday’s game against Leicester City, who have been hit by a Covid-19 outbreak.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.