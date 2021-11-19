Joelinton , the club’s record signing, has only scored six Premier League goals from 79 top-flight appearances, though Howe, appointed United’s head coach last week, believes that the 25-year-old has a lot to offer on the pitch.

"Obviously, the size that he is as well helps from various perspectives. I think he's got a real talent, a real ability. Unlocking that, and making sure we can all see that, playing him in the right position, these are all things that I'm going to have to make assessments on, but, certainly, he's going to have a big part in our future here."