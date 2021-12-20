Defenders Fernandez and Lewis are sidelined with thigh and hamstring injuries respectively, and Howe revealed that he expected the pair to be out for the “foreseeable future” after this afternoon’s 4-0 loss to Premier League leaders Manchester City.

“I think they’re going to be longer-term,” said United's head coach. “We don’t expect them back for the foreseeable future, unfortunately.

"Jamal’s a very strange one early in the game against Liverpool. I know he hadn’t had a lot of football, but that was a really big blow for us at the beginning of that match, and Feddy, it looks like it’s going to be around the same length of time.”

Howe was also without midfielder Jonjo Shelvey because of injury for the City game. Javier Manquillo missed the fixture at St James’s Park through illness.