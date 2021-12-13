Patson Daka celebrates scoring Leicester City's second goal.

The relegation-threatened club was beaten 4-0 by Leicester City at the King Power Stadium yesterday. The home side’s first came from the penalty spot late in the 38th minute after James Maddison went down in the box under a slight challenge from Jamaal Lascelles.

Newcastle’s performance unravelled further after the break as the team chased the game, and Howe was asked if he was concerned about the defensive errors ahead of Thursday night’s game against Liverpool.

The Anfield fixture is followed by home games against Manchester City and Manchester United, and Howe has the option of recalling Federico Fernandez to his starting XI.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"To concede four goals in any game is not what we want to do,” said Howe, who was unhappy that referee Peter Bankes didn’t go to VAR after Maddison went down.

“Defensively, we need to analyse and reflect, although it’s dangerous just at this moment to make too many rash assumptions. We need to digest it properly.

“I think the first goal can be wiped, because I don’t think it was a penalty, and then obviously with the chasing of the game, we left ourselves too open. Leicester have scored with pretty much every moment they’ve had, and we haven’t at the other end. I don’t think we’ve converted our pressure into clear-cut chances.”

Howe added: “I don’t think the scoreline was reflective of the game.