Eddie Howe addresses his approach to Newcastle United's January transfer business
Eddie Howe has addressed January’s transfer window ahead of an all-important home double-header for Newcastle United.
The winless club, beaten 2-0 by Arsenal at the weekend, is 20th in the Premier League table ahead of tomorrow night’s fixture against Norwich City.
Howe is hoping to strengthen his squad for the second half of the campaign, but his “main focus” is the next game.
Asked about January, the club’s head coach said: “I think we have half an eye on January, as always. That work, for me, regardless of what time of year, I think you’re always looking at how you can evolve your team and improve the squad.
"But trust me when I say my main focus is on the players that we have in the building now, trying to get the best our of those players in the next game and the games beyond. I’m working extremely hard to help them deliver their best performances. I think that’s the best use of my time.”