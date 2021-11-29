Eddie Howe addresses his approach to Newcastle United's January transfer business

Eddie Howe.

The winless club, beaten 2-0 by Arsenal at the weekend, is 20th in the Premier League table ahead of tomorrow night’s fixture against Norwich City.

Howe is hoping to strengthen his squad for the second half of the campaign, but his “main focus” is the next game.

Asked about January, the club’s head coach said: “I think we have half an eye on January, as always. That work, for me, regardless of what time of year, I think you’re always looking at how you can evolve your team and improve the squad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...