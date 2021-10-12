Quickly after the sale of Newcastle United had been completed on Thursday evening, reports started to swirl that Ashley may be interested in purchasing Championship strugglers Derby County.

Derby entered administration at the end of September and have been searching for a buyer to take the club forward.

Reports that Ashley was interested in County have been prominent, however, one of their appointed administrators, Andrew Hosking, has denied that Ashley has registered an interest in the club, confirming that they have not ‘entered into dialogue’ with the former Newcastle owner:

"We have been contacted by a number of interested parties in relation to the sale of Derby County and have subsequently issued a series of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) for signature in order to proceed," Hosking said.

"Of those who have returned a signed NDA, several have been able to provide the necessary proof of funds we have requested to be considered as a serious bidder.

"As this is an ongoing process, we are unable to comment on the names of the individuals and organisations that have met this criteria at this time.

"We can however confirm that we have neither been approached by, nor have we entered into dialogue with Mike Ashley. "

Derby were docked 12 points for entering administration and Wayne Rooney’s side currently sit bottom of the table, seven points adrift of safety.

