Steve Bruce.

Newcastle’s head coach was asked if he had had any conversations with the club’s hierarchy ahead of tomorrow night’s home game against Leeds United.

“No,” said Bruce, who is on rolling contract at St James’s Park which does not expire at the end of the season. “It’s not all about me. I’m here to do what I think is best for the club, and that is to manage it as best I can and keep us moving along.

"That’s for other people to answer that. I will continue to do my best. I’ll never going to walk away from the challenge, that’s for sure. You’re asking the wrong person.”

There were chants of “we want Brucie out” during Newcastle’s 4-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend. Supporters also chants against Bruce, appointed two years ago, during the 2-2 draw against Southampton at St James’s Park before the international break,

“It’s always difficult,” said Bruce. “The frustration is, if you don’t get results, then, ultimately, the manager, head coach, whatever I am, bears the brunt. That’s what it is. I have to accept that results haven’t been good enough.”