DeAndre Yedlin nightmare, Mitrovic and Aarons impact: Newcastle players ratings at West Brom

Have your say

Newcastle United produced a battling performance to come back from 2-0 down against West Bromwich Albion and earn a precious Premier League point.

Trailing to goals from Hal Robson-Kanu and Sam Field, Rafa Benitez's side looked on course for a fifth successive defeat.

Aleksandar Mitrovic

But a spirited fightback, inspired by Benitez's substitutions, saw Ciaran Clark reduce the arrears from a corner before another Matt Ritchie set-piece was turned in by ex-Sunderland loanee Jonny Evans to seal a 2-2 draw.

It was an excellent final 30 minutes by the Magpies, but after a torrid first hour, how did the Newcastle players rate overall? Our merit marks are below:

Karl Darlow: Handed his first league start of the season at the stadium where he made his league debut for the club, not at fault for either goal 7

DeAndre Yedlin: Beaten by Gibbs for the cross that was headed home by Robson-Kanu and also at fault for the second goal 4

Florian Lejeune: Uncomfortable at times, but helped through the game by Clark 6

Ciaran Clark: Handed the captain's armband and led by example with a hugely-important goal 8

Chancel Mbemba: Had a tough game against Matt Phillips on his return to the side 6

Isaac Hayden: Returned to the starting XI after serving a one-game ban 6

Mikel Merino: Handed his first start in almost two months after recovering from a back problem 7

Matt Ritchie: Looked rejuvintated after a difficult few weeks and set up both goals with set-pieces 7

Ayoze Perez: Worked hard up front without the ball but struggled to make an impression 5

Jacob Murphy: Still looks short of confidence, but he did cause a few problems going forward 5

Joselu: Had another difficult game up front and didn't threaten West Brom's goal 5

SUBSTITUTES

Rolando Aarons (for Murphy, 64): Was lively as United got themselves back into the game 6

Aleksandar Mitrovic (for Joselu, 73): Brought on to huge cheers, but didn't have a chance in front of goal 6

Jonjo Shelvey (for Hayden, 80): N/A

Subs not used: Rob Elliot, Javier Manquillo, Mohamed Diame, Dwight Gayle.