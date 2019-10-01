David Moyes backs 'good man' Steve Bruce as fellow former Sunderland boss comes under fire at Newcastle United
Former Sunderland boss David Moyes has refuted claims that Steve Bruce is ‘not good enough’ to manage Newcastle United.
And, despite the Magpies’ struggles, Moyes believes ‘good man’ Bruce should get time to right wrongs at St James’s Park.
Speaking to BeIN Sports, Moyes said: “I don't see why Steve shouldn't manage Newcastle. I think he is a good man for the job. He has been round the houses and he has a good idea of what is going on. Give him an opportunity.
"I think the supporters want to grumble on about the owner but I think the owner has tried to come up with a bit of money and it sounds like he is trying to sell the club. Whether that's true or not I don't know.
"But I have to say, I think you have got to give Steve the opportunity to see if he can do it."
Moyes, who almost got the Newcastle job when Rafa Benitez was appointed, went on: “It is a great football club.
"I was in the North East with Sunderland and I have got to say Newcastle is an enormous football club with the support.”
Meanwhile, the odds have tumbled on Bruce getting the sack by owner Mike Ashley over the weekend.
Bruce was 12/1 running into United’s 5-0 humiliation at Leicester City.
FULL STORY: Next Premier League manager sacked: Odds tumble on Steve Bruce to lose job at Newcastle United
And what about the odds for Newcastle to be relegated at the end of the season?
FULL STORY: The 10 favourites for relegation from the Premier League – what price are Newcastle United?
On the managerial front, according to PA Sport, Ashley has made his decision on whether Bruce should keep his job.
FULL STORY: Mike Ashley makes controversial decision on Steve Bruce's Newcastle United future – report
And finally, did any Newcastle United players creep into the Gazette team of the weekend?
FULL STORY: Team of the week – Sunderland & South Shields feature highly, while Newcastle United struggle