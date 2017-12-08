Search

Curry on Newcastle – as Ashley meets Staveley for takeover talks (and deal may not be finalised until transfer window closes)

Mike Ashley and Newcastle's managing director, Lee Charnley
Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has met Amanda Staveley for takeover talks – at a curry house.

The Sun has published photographs of the Magpies’ owner and Staveley leaving a London restaurant after a dinner meeting.

Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners has tabled a £250million offer for the club, which was put up for sale by Ashley last month.

Ashley, however, values the club at closer to £400million and talks are ongoing.

The meeting was reportedly set up by newspaper owner Richard Desmond, who was also pictured leaving the Hampstead restaurant.

Staveley wants to do a deal in time to sanction investment in Rafa Benitez’s squad in next month’s transfer window.

However, a deal might not now be done until February.

The Premier League will need 30 days to ratify a takeover.

United are 15th in the league ahead of tomorrow’s home Premier League game against Leicester City.