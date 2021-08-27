Cristiano Ronaldo's first opponents could be Newcastle United (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo is set for a ‘homecoming’ as he is on the verge of rejoining Manchester United.

Ronaldo, who left Old Trafford in 2009, is set to rejoin United after 12 years away from the club, having had spells at Real Madrid and Juventus since.

Man United have revealed a deal has been agreed, subject to personal terms and a medical being finalised.

The four-time Ballon D’Or winner could line up against Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United in his first game back.

Newcastle travel to face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men on Saturday 11 September for a scheduled 3pm kick-off.

Ronaldo famously scored a hat-trick in a 6-0 win for the Red Devil’s against a Newcastle United side managed by caretaker boss Nigel Pearson at the time.