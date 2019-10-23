Could THIS be the man set to take over from Mike Ashley at Newcastle United?
Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley had a meeting with a mystery Mexican investor in London recently – could it be Alejandro Irarragorri, a man previously linked with a St James’s Park takeover?
Irarragorri was in London around the time of a claimed meeting between Mike Ashley and two Mexican businessman, according to the Athletic.
Irarragorri, described as one of Mexico's brightest businessmen and entrepreneurs, attended the annual Leaders Week in the capital along with Atlanta United president Darren Eales and Brighton and Hove Albion chief executive Paul Barber this month.
The 48-year-old is president of Orlegi Sports, which owns the club Santos Laguna. Irarragorri was previously been linked with a move for Newcastle, which was put up for sale two years ago.
And here’s some thinking into his business practice…
On the transfer front, Newcastle United could be thwarted in their attempts to sign Nigerian international forward Victor Osimhen in the January transfer window.
It’s also been reported north of the border that United are monitoring one of the Scottish Premiership’s brightest talents – and he’s likely to come at a bargain price.
Meanwhile, Jaap Stam has claimed that he was offered the Newcastle United job – but club sources insist that there was no approach.
And finally, Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United have taken eight points from their opening nine Premier League games this season – in truth, they’ve had worse returns.
While they may be on course for top flight survival when it comes to points – most years 36 keeps you safe – their lack of goals is probably the biggest concern to come from the opening months of 2019/20.
Here we take a look at the expected goals (XG) courtesy of Wyscout to rank the 20 teams in the Premier League so far this season.
